My letter to an RV industry association leader

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

I emailed this Tuesday to James Ashurst, the Senior Vice President of Marketing Communications of the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA). RVIA represents 98 percent of the RV manufacturers in America, watching out for their interests. Mr. Ashurst responded on Friday. Read his comments here.

I wrote:

Dear James, Is RVIA aware of the crowded conditions in America’s RV parks? My monthly audience of nearly 200,000 RVers plus our YouTube audience (53,000 subscribers with 16.4 million views) is both upset and frustrated over the crowding. Of course, they are also upset at the poor quality of the RVs coming out of Elkhart. In a recent poll, 21 percent of our 1,400 readers described the quality of their rigs as poor or terrible. I have been writing a lot about both topics lately and will continue to do so. I am also thinking that the mainstream media needs to be alerted about both crowded campgrounds and poor quality of RVs. If I were a newspaper automotive editor or TV news producer I would jump at both stories. But as you know, the mainstream media is unaware of what’s going on because most of the important people there have never been in an RV. And the only news or PR they see coming from the RV industry is about record sales.

To those of us living and traveling in RVs (I sold my home two years ago and have been on the road since — an eye-opening experience), these record sales are nothing to celebrate: they just mean more difficulty finding a space in a nice campground. Even the junky parks are filling up.

Of course, RV park owners are happy with the crowds and simply suggest their customers make reservations further in advance. But do you know what happens to those RVers who make such advance plans? They may get sick in the interim or their kid may announce he’s getting married at the same time, or they may be on their way to the campsite they reserved and their RV breaks down somewhere along the way and they’re stuck there a week or two or longer getting it repaired. Making reservations six months or a year ahead is not “going where you want when you want,” as GoRVing promotes.

Try to get a reservation anywhere near a popular National Park a month or two ahead. You’re lucky in prime season if you can find an RV park with an available space within 20 miles, and when you do your neighbor will be 15 feet away. It’s lovely when he cranks up his outdoor TV at 10 p.m. and enjoys a cigar with the smoke blowing right in your window. Ah, nature!

Look what Yosemite says right on its website about making a reservation:



The fact that few RV manufacturing executives have traveled more than a weekend here and there in an RV is another reason they don't know about crowding or the consequences of having a half million new RVs a year added to the already overcrowded scene. I like what marketing guru Seth Goodin wrote a few days ago: