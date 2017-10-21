Comments for My letter to an RV industry association leader
-
You can find very good unbiased rating by going to Consumer RV. Org
Regarding your letter to James Ashurst concerning quality of RV’s and campsites.
As usual,you got the “corporate response.” HIs statistics are so different than yours. Was it all Camping World personal?
My husband and I have a 2012 Newmar Canyon Star. We go to Yuma AZ for the winter and we love the lifestyle. We’ve had several problems and Newmar has been very helpful with solutions, at a cost of course.
2 Fridgidaire ovens later, and Fridgidaire wanted us to try another of the same over, we gave in a pain $1000 for an Adventium. Issues with the inverter,with the battery charger and other minor issues. I don’t want to hear that it’s not the builders problems but the manufacturer of the item’s problem.
Thank you for taking on the RV industry. I agree with the transporter in that people save for many years to retire and travel in an RV. They should not have to spend those years dealing with poor quality issues.
Keep up the fight Chuck
I’m so glad we did not purchase the Itasca we were looking at, and instead went for quality and bought what we did, a gently used leisure. Most Canadian RV makers have a reputation for quality. Let’s hope that continues. The American RV industry is currently like the American auto industry int he 60s and at least 70s and 80s. Push it out the door. Quality comes last. They will pay for that attitude in the end. Unless, s many point out there, people don’t bother to do their research. People simply do not do their homework and approach this like they’re buying a car. They must get rid of that mindset.
Just read the RVIA response and had to pause…wait a minute…did I read correctly, that quality is, “subjective” ???? What? Exactly what’s wrong here.
After reading your letter, and then the response, I don’t see any major changes taking place, not that I expect anyr. A couple quotes stand out to me.
“companies will be urged to improve processes to create better experiences for our customers”. Urged? Like as in ‘suggest that maybe’? I can see THAT going over well and resulting in quality improvement.
“urban and digital-age visitors will demand more service, better amenities, connectivity and access”.
Sounds like this segment of society should look into taking cruises or upscale train trips, not RV’ing.
Maybe it’s just us “old folks” who actually relish the thought of being out of cell access with no access to the web. It always takes a bit of adjustment when we find ourselves in this “predicament” (usually when out boondocking), but then we make sure we can find this place again because it really IS nice to be unconnected and living in peace and quiet.
I’m not sure if the RV lifestyle is evolving or (GASP!) devolving, but we continue to struggle along and do it “our way” as much as possible.
After reading the letter from the “corporate office” I believe it is now time for the RV’rs to stand up and demand better quality by posting problem Rv’s on our Facebook forums. I often get asked what is the best Class A and after reading on Facebook about all the problems some brands have that I can only recommend three brands of Class A’s.
Also on the subject of RV Parks, call the dealers and ask whether they have a small RV park for their customers or the passing thru RV’er. Perhaps they will think more about the needs of the industry then about their sales.
Hi Mr. Woodbury, are there any ratings that you have compiled by manufacturer? We are thinking seriously of buying an RV to live and travel in for half the year, but I have read so many horror stories I want to be careful.