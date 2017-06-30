My name is Chuck





By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

My name is Charles but I go by Chuck. I took the name Chuck when I was a teenager. I thought it was better than Charles, which sounded too formal. For the last few decades I have questioned my decision. For example, I can’t think of any famous literary figures named Chuck. I wonder if we would be watching the movie “A Christmas Carol” every holiday season if the novel were written by Chuck Dickens and not Charles Dickens.

I don’t think Prince Charles goes by Chuck. Prince Chuck does not sound right. Not respectable either.

The name Chuck is the most common name found on bowling alley score cards.

I have a newspaper cartoon that shows a sign at a butcher shop: “Chuck Steak: $1.49 a pound. Charles Steak, $5.49 a pound.”

My name is vaulted to its highest level of esteem when used in the term “Up Chuck.”

Still, I could have a name I liked less. Here are a few I found in a book called “Remarkable Names of Real People.” And no kidding, these are absolutely real.

Dr. Zoltan Ovary (a noted gynecologist)

A. Moron (Commissioner of Education, Virgin Islands)

Sir Basil Smallpiece

Mrs. Belcher Wack Wack (she married Mr. Wack and then his brother)

Cardinal Sin (Archbishop of Manila)

Reverend Christian Church

Baroness Gaby von Bagge of Boo

Gaston J Feeblebunny

I.C. Shivers (iceman)

Ima and Ura Hogg

Katz Meow

Preserved Fish, Jr.

In my own family, one name always gets a chuckle: my great aunt Fanny Butts.

So, all in all, Chuck probably isn’t so bad. . .