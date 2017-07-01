Comments for My name is Chuck
When my mother was a young girl living in a rural Florida town, she played with two sisters named Ura and Ima Hogg. They went to school together and my mother said they were teased unmercifully for their names. I wonder if the names you found were the same girls.
Don’t forget about the good bottle of wine; “two buck Chuck”. Although , actually more in today’s pricing, so the value of Chuck is going up!
I worked at a grocery store in the 60’s and the boy I worked with was also Chuck. We made sure to stick “ground chuck” stickers from the meat dept. on him. Great fun.
having been a meat-cutter for a significant part of my life, I found that a Chuck roast with potatoes and carrots and onions is as good as it gets!!! Sure miss my mother’s cooking.
Once called my friends house and the geust answered,I asked if Bill Walls was there,response no,how about Betty Walls,again answer was no,then I asked,are any of the Walls there? reply was no,so I said if there are no Walls,whats keeping your house up!! boo ha ha
Hope you did not fall off your chair Chuck,lol
Chip Monk.