Comments for My name is Chuck

  • When my mother was a young girl living in a rural Florida town, she played with two sisters named Ura and Ima Hogg. They went to school together and my mother said they were teased unmercifully for their names. I wonder if the names you found were the same girls.

    Reply

  • Don’t forget about the good bottle of wine; “two buck Chuck”. Although , actually more in today’s pricing, so the value of Chuck is going up!

    Reply

  • I worked at a grocery store in the 60’s and the boy I worked with was also Chuck. We made sure to stick “ground chuck” stickers from the meat dept. on him. Great fun.

    Reply

  • having been a meat-cutter for a significant part of my life, I found that a Chuck roast with potatoes and carrots and onions is as good as it gets!!! Sure miss my mother’s cooking.

    Reply

  • Once called my friends house and the geust answered,I asked if Bill Walls was there,response no,how about Betty Walls,again answer was no,then I asked,are any of the Walls there? reply was no,so I said if there are no Walls,whats keeping your house up!! boo ha ha
    Hope you did not fall off your chair Chuck,lol

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2016