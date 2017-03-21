My two recent encounters with Space aliens





There is little doubt in my mind that of all the salt and pepper shakers I have owned in my life these are the best. I bought them a few weeks ago at a roadside trading post. The clerk put them in a box.

But I felt that it was not right to keep such a magnificent treasure hidden away. I am sure that you will agree that this piece of Americana is too incredible to not share with my fellow Earthlings.

Oddly enough, I was passing by a store the other day in Cottonwood, Arizona, when I spotted yet another alien. It bares a striking resemblance to my salt shaker creature.

This alien was much larger than the first — far too big to conveniently hold salt and pepper shakers. To be perfectly honest, I do not know why it was even there. Of course, there is a possibility, however slight, it is an actual Space alien. Those big eyes could very well contain spy cameras.

I am beginning to feel that it is no coincidence that I am having repeated alien encounters. If I should disappear from the face of the Earth, you will know that I finally got my wish to explore outer Space!