Comments for My two recent encounters with Space aliens
-
Harry. I try to make my blog RVTireSafety.net “company neutral” as some believe that if you mention products you are beholding to the retailer. In my case I am not involved in the decision of who advertises on the blog.
My email is at the bottom right of each blog page and I am willing to offer my opinion on some products when I have data and/or personal knowledge of the products.
Now in the case of TPMS I bought my TPMS from Tire Traker years ago. I have tested a few but not all different systems. I have found the Traker TPMS http://www.tiretraker.com/ with their Lifetime warranty to be reliable, easy to set up and it provides reasonably accurate data.
Hope this info helps clear up any confusion.
Please note the recent change of the URL of my blog from a .Com suffix to a .Net suffix
You want our money but you sure don’t make it easy to contact you! Shouldn’t it be on the home page? I don’t see it.
I want to buy a Tpms system but I could not find it on your pages.
So I went to rvtiresafety, Marbles web page and I found an article “Best Tpms” did it say anything about the best system, no just what to look for
Do I have to buy one of each brand and test myself? I thought that is what you do? Unbiased reporting.
So where do I go to contact you?