The mystery of the burning RV cover

By Chuck Woodbury, editor

Now here’s a situation that you have likely never encountered: a brand-new RV cover, in this case a high-quality one from ADCO to cover a 37-foot travel trailer, that began to melt in an arc-shaped pattern across the cover for no apparent reason. See the damage in the photo.

The next door neighbor of RV Travel reader Larry Lucas asked him if he had an idea of what might be happening. Lucas didn’t know. The men’s property is marked by a wooden fence.

The neighbor then called ADCO. They advised him to move the trailer. But “there was nowhere else he could park it,” said Lucas.

“It’s not a cheap cover by any stretch. I can’t believe this is the first time something like this has happened with ADCO with the thousands of covers they have manufactured.”

Finally, the two men solved the mystery. The sun, reflecting off Lucas’ upstairs window about 30 feet away, was causing this burn as the sun tracked across the sky. The photo illustrates how it happened.

The problem was solved, but raised a question in Lucas’ mind:

“I’m concerned as we have a ADCO cover, too. Could this happen from another RV parked next to ours or some other reflective surface nearby? Could this be a fire hazard?”

Have you ever seen something like this? If so, please leave a comment.

