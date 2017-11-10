Comments for National park fees to skyrocket — Comment now or forget it
Jimmy, what am I missing here? What are you talking about?
What???? I think you owe an apology!
I,for one,welcome increases since many of these Parks are so crowded anymore,especially with foreign tourists,one can barely get around. Yellowstone has gotten so bad,one must almost have a lot of “yen” to get in.
Yeah, let’s drive away these “foreign tourists” and their money they spend in this country. And while we’re at it, jack up the rates so the poor people can’t get in either.
Apparently National Parks are just for wealthy Americans.
Sheesh!
An increase could hurt those with low incomes being able to take their children to see our parks. I would rather see the politicians manage the bugets and quit overspending.
National Parks have been underfunded for years. One of the issues is the way funds are distributed. The US Government in their wisdom, distributes funds by “sharing the bucket” rather than by usage.
We were camp hosts at Arches, and found huge numbers of visitors, but few improvements because of no funds. The volume of traffic and the number of those without respect, added to the problems immensely.
As a senior, we’re safe with out America The Beautiful discount card…..We’re pleased.
Please do not increase cost of accessing our country’s parks. If expenses are too high, eliminate some of them. The affordable access to these areas in their natural and rustic state is more authentic and appreciated than improvements, conveniences and added services that may cost more.
The expense of getting there has increased, largely because of fuel tax; cost of living has increased at a higher rate than personal income. We are at risk of losing access to these places for the lower and middle income folks and making them reserves for the wealthy only. Don’t let it happen! Don’t get caught in the trap of continual improvement at any cost. When these parks were established they were attractive enough on their own to deserve special recognition and designation as National Parks and special retreats, we don’t need to enhance them further.
Thank you for listening to the citizens you serve and not following some comprehensive plan that was designed by “Departments” or special interest groups including your own. These areas should be available to be enjoyed freely by all our people.
In the interest of honest journalism, please be ACCURATE with your story. These increases are proposed ONLY during peak season, and primarily as a way to smooth out demand a bit more evenly. A family will still be able to afford to visit if they can do so outside of the times when these specific parks are overcrowded (just like airlines charge more on their busiest days of the week, and hotels–AND RV PARKS–charge more during peak season. It helps to spread the demand, and as a nice side benefit, increases funding.
Either you want to protect the parks from the damage of overcrowding, or you want cheap access at all times. You can’t have both…….
By the way, the annual passes will still be $80, and they will still be valid at all parks at all times. Suddenly those would become an even better value……
I filled out a comment. I hope all RVTravel member do also. Here’s what I said:
Please, please, please think of a more creative way to accomplish the maintenance upgrades! This will forever deny most of the middle and lower class Americans the joy and privilege of visiting our glorious national parks. Though I am currently protected by a lifetime disability access pass, I know I can’t count on that continuing benefit either. Were I younger and not disabled, I couldn’t afford one to visit our parks with these fees.
Many of our national parks were originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps. My father was employed in that amazing endeavor and was forever proud of the work he and his team did. He often took us to visit parks he had a hand in developing, and we came to appreciate his contribution as well. Why not consider something similar today? A modern CCC could be organized with out-of-work or underemployed Americans with skills or willingness to learn and work. Or staff it with young people who can’t or don’t attend college, but need to learn job skills. If done right, it would benefit the employees as much as it would the nation. President Trump has advocated job training programs for those not college bound. This seems like program he could embrace.
If this idea is impractical, please get some of the smartest people President Trump says he has on his team to envision a solution that does not involve raising entrance fees! A step like this would likely mean that only rich Americans and foreign visitors could afford to visit these national treasures. Remember, we American taxpayers own them and already pay for their upkeep and staffing.
I couldn’t say it better than Sherry! If you’re trying to keep the parks nice for an elite few….you’ve cheated Americans out of something they’re already paying for and defeating your ultimate purpose. I agree with the idea of a modern day CCC as well. Made sense back then…makes sense now! Don’t take these amazing parks away from the majority of Americans who grew up with them and want to pass that tradition on to their children and grand children!
I totally agree with Sherry. I’ve thought about how sensible it would be to revive the CCC to employ those out of work, students on summer break and even the homeless. Not everyone can or wants to attend college — and, besides, many jobs don’t even need a college degree.
