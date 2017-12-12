National Parks announce free entrance days for 2018

The National Park Service announced today that the public will be invited to experience all national parks, without entrance fees, on four days in 2018.

The four entrance fee-free days for 2018 will be:

January 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 21 – First Day of National Park Week

September 22 – National Public Lands Day

November 11 – Veterans Day

“National parks connect all of us with our country’s amazing nature, culture, and history,” said National Park Service Deputy Director Michael T. Reynolds. “The days that we designate as fee-free for national parks mark opportunities for the public to participate in service projects, enjoy ranger-led programs, or just spend time with family and friends exploring these diverse and special places. We hope that these fee-free days offer visitors an extra incentive to enjoy their national parks in 2018.”

Normally, 118 of the 417 national parks charge an entrance fee. The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that charge an entrance fee. There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth-grade students, and disabled citizens.

Last year, 331 million people visited national parks, spending $18.4 billion, which supported 318,000 jobs across the country and had a $35 billion impact on the U.S. economy.