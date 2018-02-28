National Parks podcast to debut next week

A new narrative-style podcast will launch March 6 that will feature more than 400 of America’s National Park Service units, telling the stories behind the nation’s treasures.

The America’s National Parks Podcast will be hosted by Jason Epperson and narrated by Abigail Trabue, the editors of RV website rvmiles.com and hosts of the RV Miles Podcast.

A preview episode is available now on nationalparkpodcast.com, as well as Apple Podcasts, Podbean, Google Play, and various other podcast directories and apps.

The first full episode, focused on the uniquely American story of Mammoth Cave National Park — from ancient native tribes, to slave guides, through the industrial revolution, the creation of the National Park Service, and to a 5th generation ranger serving today — will be released on March 6. Weekly episodes will follow every Tuesday.

“The National Parks are so important to Americans, and they deserve a reverent podcast that tells their stories,” said Trabue. “We’re overjoyed the RV Miles Network can be that home for a podcast celebrating America’s parks, monuments, historic sites, and the rangers and volunteers that protect them.”

“To be able to talk about the untold history behind some of our favorite places and important monuments is thrilling,” said Epperson. “This new show is a labor of love, and we can’t wait to show off this style of storytelling that is so different from what we do on the RV Miles show.”

More info about the America’s National Parks Podcast can be found at nationalparkpodcast.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @natlparkpodcast.

