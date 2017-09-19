Nearly half-million Ram pickup trucks recalled – possible fire risk

RV Staff
From press release
September 19, 2017 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA US LLC) is voluntarily recalling an estimated 443,712 U.S.-market heavy-duty pickups and medium-duty trucks to inspect and replace, if necessary, their water pumps.
 
Affected are model-year 2013-17 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; and 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs.
 
Customer feedback prompted an FCA US investigation that discovered certain trucks are equipped with a water-pump bearing that, after exposure to certain conditions, may overheat and potentially cause an engine-compartment fire.
 
FCA US is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. The Company no longer equips its vehicles with the subject water pump.
 
Compromised water-pump function may activate a warning light in an affected vehicle’s instrument cluster. Customers are urged to consult their dealers whenever they observe warning lights.
 
The recall is limited to trucks equipped with 6.7-liter engines. Affected customers will be advised when service becomes available.
 
As always, FCA US urges customers to heed information on all recall notices; those who have questions or concerns may call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800)-853-1403.

Additional populations of these vehicles will be recalled in Canada (est. 46,220) and some markets outside the NAFTA region (est. 4,485).

