Nearly half-million Ram pickup trucks recalled – possible fire risk

From press release

September 19, 2017 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA US LLC) is voluntarily recalling an estimated 443,712 U.S.-market heavy-duty pickups and medium-duty trucks to inspect and replace, if necessary, their water pumps.



Affected are model-year 2013-17 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; and 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs.



Customer feedback prompted an FCA US investigation that discovered certain trucks are equipped with a water-pump bearing that, after exposure to certain conditions, may overheat and potentially cause an engine-compartment fire.



FCA US is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. The Company no longer equips its vehicles with the subject water pump.



Compromised water-pump function may activate a warning light in an affected vehicle’s instrument cluster. Customers are urged to consult their dealers whenever they observe warning lights.



The recall is limited to trucks equipped with 6.7-liter engines. Affected customers will be advised when service becomes available.



As always, FCA US urges customers to heed information on all recall notices; those who have questions or concerns may call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800)-853-1403.

Additional populations of these vehicles will be recalled in Canada (est. 46,220) and some markets outside the NAFTA region (est. 4,485).

—–

Learn about more recent recalls by clicking here.