Need a step up when hitching up your fifth wheel?

As a vertically challenged person (i.e., short), AND the owner of a fifth wheel, it’s difficult for me to reach over the bed of the truck to either hitch up or unhitch. I’ve carried a step stool and I’ve also had small side steps attached to the side of the truck. But I’ve found another, better, option: the HitchMate TireStep, by Heininger.

Designed to fit over almost any tire, the TireStep allows you to reach three important areas of your truck or SUV: the engine compartment, the roof, and the bed.

If you own a diesel pickup, you may have to add DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) to your truck, like I do. In some models, like mine, the opening is in the engine compartment. The TireStep makes it much easier to access this area while trying to hold on to (and not spill) a large container of DEF.

Maybe you carry a kayak or storage container on top of your vehicle. The TireStep can give you the leverage and height you need to maneuver awkward items in this area without dragging out a step stool.

For fifth wheel owners, the TireStep may be the helper you’ve been wanting for a long time and just didn’t know it. Reaching over the truck bed using the TireStep is not a problem while hitching or unhitching your rig. I also use my step to reach the fuel cap on the external fuel tank.

There’s no assembly – the TireStep is ready to use right out of the box. It’s adjustable to both tire width and height.

The entire step folds up to a manageable 3” deep and 22” wide, and is able to support up to 400 pounds. A storage bag with handles is included, which I thought was a nice touch; if muddy shoes leave their mark on the step, the bag will protect the storage area from getting dirty until you can clean it.

My TireStep has certainly generated an enthusiastic audience in campgrounds. I think it’s a great idea for RVers, and encourage you to look into getting one for yourself. Click here to learn more or to order.