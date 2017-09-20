Need hospital care? Your RV may be welcome

By Jim Twamley

Many hospitals have designated RV parking. In fact, many have hook-ups that patients and family members can use for free. Often the idea of a designated spot for parking RVs comes as an afterthought, so hospitals may have sites grafted into an existing parking lot. In cases like these, electric is great, water sometimes, but don’t expect to find a sewer hookup.

These RV facilities are often found at hospitals that have long-term treatment programs like cancer treatment and guarded pregnancy (requiring the mom to be in hospital care to bring the baby to full term). Hotel costs are often prohibitive for people in these situations, which is why the RV solution is a great alternative. Patients and family members can live on the hospital campus in the comfort of their own RV.

If you need to use one of these facilities make sure you check in with the administrative office. These spaces are usually on a first-come, first-served basis, and require some connection with a patient in the care of the hospital. I’ve used hospital RV facilities several times in conjunction with the care of family members and it is very convenient. A fixed-income cancer treatment patient told me that she didn’t know what she would do if it were not for the RV parking available at the hospital. She counted it a great blessing to be able to stay there for free while undergoing treatment.

If the hospital RV parking is full or they don’t have RV hook-ups, you may still be able to park your self-contained RV in the out-back hospital parking lot. Check with the hospital administration office or the security office to get permission to do this.