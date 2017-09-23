Comments for Need hospital care? Your RV may be welcome
Unfortunately, some RVers see an RV parking in a hospital parking lot and jump to the conclusion that any RV can park there, either overnight or for several nights. So they just drive in and park, wherever they want, without permission from the hospital. It’s analogous to the RVers who think every Walmart is a free campground, and who park there without permission. Just as this arrogant behavior is causing many Walmarts to discontinue the practice of allowing Overnight RV Parking, I fear that the same actions may cause hospitals to do the same. This would be a shame, as those to whom the hospitals grant this permission are in a position where they really need it.
My wife took ill while traveling in Nevada one year and she ended up overnight in the hospital in Elko. I asked if there would be a problem with me parking in their lot with our travel trailer. No problem. They told me RV’ers often end up in their facility and we could park in the outer edge of the parking lot. They don’t have specific RV parking. Just don’t block the way in to the ER.
My wife became deathly ill while traveling in Washington. I recalled I had seen a hospital in the small town of Coleville on a previous trip. I took her there as it was the only hospital for many miles. It was an excellent facility. While she was hospitalized there for nearly a week, I was allowed to park my motorhome in the employee area. It was a beautiful setting with large grassy areas and trees. Each morning I was treated to deer grazing right outside. I was told this hospital was a satellite hospital of a very large hospital in Spokane. It was equipped with all the technology of the larger facility due to the remoteness of the area. My wife received excellent care there. If you are ever in this area if Washington and need medical assistance you can rely on receiving very good care in Coleville. Coleville also has a community campground where you can find water and a dump station. A walmart is nearby also.