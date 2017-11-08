What you need to know if you carry a firearm in your RV

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury explains how a law-abiding citizen of one state may risk getting in trouble by carrying a gun in another state, where laws differ. A survey by RVtravel.com revealed that 40 percent of RVers carry a weapon all or most of the time. RVers or others who travel with a firearm outside their own state should know the laws. A routine traffic stop for a speeding violation could turn into a nightmare journey through the criminal justice system if the traveler isn’t aware of the proper way to carry or transport his firearms in a vehicle. Attorney J. Scott Kappas uses case law and statutory authority to render plain English advice as to how a traveler should carry firearms while visiting the many states of our great nation. Kappas’ book, Travelers Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States, is not simply a restatement of the statutes. It is an easily readable narrative designed to unlock the complexities of state firearm laws. The annual guide is indispensable for staying on the road and out of jail. The 2017 edition of the book is available at Amazon.com.

BE SURE TO SIGN UP for our free, weekly RV Travel Newsletter, founded in 2001 with more than 60,000 weekly readers. Great info. No spam. http://RVtravel.com . Follow RV Travel on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rvtravelnews…