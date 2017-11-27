Need storage for your stuff or RV?

Do you wish your RV looked like the image to the right? Are you out of storage? As RVers, we often run out of room for, well, everything. We build shelves and organize our undercarriage as best we can, but in reality, those two large TVs, the old dog crate, the books we can’t part with, and the wife’s makeup (mhmm), probably won’t all fit. And what if we decide to stay with family in Michigan for a few months but they don’t have any place for us to park the rig? Find Storage Fast has a solution for both “stuff” and RV storage.

Once on the website, plug in your zip code (or the zip for wherever you’ll be going) and the site generates a list of available storage units within a certain distance of your location. It will even go so far as giving you the storage unit sizing and pricing. Now that’s handy!

To book a unit, simply click on the size and price you’d like, complete the reservation form (your name, phone number, email address, and move-in date) and voila! A piece of cake.

To find a unit available near you, click here.