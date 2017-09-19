Nesting lunch pot set by design firm Black+Blum

By Bob Difley

I liked the clean design of London-based Black+Blum’s Box Appetit Lunch Pot that matched the quality of the product, which is nice to see in today’s world of mass-produced, often inferior products.

The sturdy, two-part, watertight set has a large pot and a smaller pot that nests in the large pot when empty. The twist-top lids are leakproof, and the Lunch Pot comes in various colors.

Whether stacked or empty, the fabric strap handle adjusts to make it easy to carry for lunches, snacks, or even breakfast. It comes with a spork that fits into the fabric handle for convenience.

The Box Appetit collection includes premium and utility lunch boxes and accessories, flasks, and thermoses, stainless steel hydration and the award-winning charcoal filter water bottles. Box Appetit appeals to those looking to lead a healthy, economical, and environmentally friendly lifestyle. Available in a variety of vibrant colors.

Features:

Awesome for adults and cool for kids of all ages

Perfect for taking to work, school, day-tripping, or hiking

Ideal for portion control or special diets

Save money, by avoiding expensive takeouts

Help the planet by reducing food packaging

Includes 2 watertight pots, spork, carry strap

Small pot fits in large pot for compact carrying

BPA free, FDA food safe materials

Microwave and dishwasher safe

You can buy the Lunch Pot on Amazon or see the full line of food and drink products on the Box Appetit website.

