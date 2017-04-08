Comments for Nevada RVing: When you can’t find a Walmart
I queried NDOT about using these sites as an overnight stop after it came up in a conversation.
There policy is absolutely not, I was told to use an rest area.
If you can’t find a Walmart try Loves travel plazas. Used many on our way down from MN to AZ. Don’t like the engine noise, buy ear plugs. Always asked to stay , managers always said no need to ask, just stay out of the way.
This has been a little known secret to those of us who live in Nevada for quite some time and quite frankly, I’m disappointed to see this information passed on. If more and more people begin to do this, at some point the DOT will post the all too familiar “No Trespassing” signs because of abuse and overuse.