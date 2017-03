This video is just over a minute long, but please watch it. If you should ever experience a cooking oil or grease fire in your kitchen, whether at home or in your RV, do not try to put it out with water. After watching this video, you’ll see why. The results can be devastating!

To learn more about RV fires and RV fire safety, be sure to spend some time at Mac McCoy’s website Mac The Fire Guy. Some day, what you learn there could save your life or one of someone you love.

##RVT785