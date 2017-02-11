Comments for New federal regulations have some effect on RVers
-
My experience has been that there are no facilities locally to inspect these tanks. Maybe in a large city but not anyplace I lived. This is an example of more waste because the tanks end up scrapped. My tanks looked brand new when scrapped. The propane facilities sell you new tanks this way. Another caveat, check the dates on the tank before you buy, I’ve found new tanks with 2-3 year old dates that had set around the warehouse forever.
I went to one of our local LP delivery companies to see how much a “re-certification” would cost. The lady said not to bother getting a re-cert because it cost too much. They no longer do it at their facility and instead, would have to ship them to some magical place in CA (we’re in Nevada), and would cost a fortune. Just buy a new tanks. Hurumph!
As a supplement to the article, I don’t think permanently mounted tanks are affected by this regulation. Maybe someone can elaborate.
Since my family is in that RV at the RV park parked next to you, thank you for getting YOUR bottle requalified every 10 years.
Ferrel Gas and Amerigas are 2 of the companies that will certify tanks. Look for a propane service that delivers to houses since they will certainly be able to rectify the tanks.
Sorry that’s recertify the tanks, pesky spell checker. DT
As always…you all are a fount of information! THANK-YOU! BUT…..where does one get the tank inspected? And by whom?