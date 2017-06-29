NM RV resort offers package deal on food and wine event





Northern New Mexico’s Angel Fire RV Resort is offering a Food & Wine Roundup RV package that offers RVers a significant savings when they book a minimum three-night stay. The package includes tickets to events at the first annual Angel Fire Food & Wine Roundup. The four-day Western-themed event is August 24 – 27, 2017.

The festival will feature activities such as cooking demos by top chefs from around the country, wine seminars, silent auction events, artisanal spirits and craft brew tastings, a Boot Scootin’ BBQ and Western dancing. Also on tap — mushroom hunts, chuck wagon cook-offs, reserve tastings, and private in-home chef dinners.

Located at the foot of Carson National Forest, the Angel Fire RV Resort features an upscale clubhouse with outdoor fire pits, a hot tub, a spa-like bathhouse, leisure games, free Wi-Fi and on-site laundry set amongst a serene natural wonderland. Guests can enjoy the crisp, cool air and take in the views of Wheeler Peak, New Mexico’s tallest mountain.

Along with a minimum 3-night RV stay, the Angel Fire Food and Wine Roundup RV package offers more than $350 in savings when bundled with tickets to the following events:

2 Tickets to the Thursday afternoon cooking demonstration by guest chefs Wendy and John Hail, from Hail’s Holy Smoked BBQ.

2 Tickets to the Thursday evening wine tasting by Black Mesa Winery.

2 Tickets to the Friday morning Cooking Demonstration with James Beard Foundation award-winner and cookbook author, Cheryl Alters Jamison, and Harry Soo, the head chef from Los Angeles-based Slap Yo’ Daddy BBQ.

2 Tickets to the Saturday Grand Tasting.

Read the full article here for a complete list of festival activities, along with a list of acclaimed chefs and artists who will be in attendance.

