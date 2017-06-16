New RV resort opens along Michigan lake





A new RV park in Ira Township., Michigan is now open along the scenic shores of Anchor Bay, just two miles east of New Baltimore. Northpointe Shores RV Resort is ideal for guests who enjoy RVing and boating, or those who can appreciate the beautiful lake views.

This new, pet-friendly RV resort offers RVers great amenities such as paved sites with full hookup, 50 amp service, boat launch and transient wells, bath house, laundry, community campfire ring, picnic tables, free Wi-Fi, and beautiful views of Anchor Bay!

The resort’s excellent location in Ira Township. puts guests near the charming lake front communities of New Baltimore, Anchorville, Algonac, Fairhaven and Harsens Island. Lake St. Clair, which is 430 square miles in area, offers countless recreational opportunities such as boating, fishing, swimming, and water skiing. The area also offers numerous golf courses, shopping and dining opportunities. The resort is within 45 minutes of Detroit, providing a great home base for day trips to downtown and the surrounding suburbs.

According to owners, Adam Janusch and Wally Evans the park has sites available for the fourth of July weekend.

Northpointe Shores RV Resort welcomes travel trailers, fifth wheel travel trailers and all types of motorhomes, less than 15 years old. The resort offers daily, weekly, monthly and seasonal stays. For more information or to make a reservation, please call 586-250-2800, or visit Northpointe Shores RV Resort’s website. The resort is located at 10413 Dixie Highway, Ira Township, Michigan 48023.