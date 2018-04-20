New RVers disillusioned with New Orleans

Dear RV Shrink:

We recently spent a week in a park near New Orleans. It was mismanaged and a mosquito-infested swamp. It was our first experience with our new RV. My wife always wanted to explore New Orleans and I thought this would be a great way to do it. As it turns out I was wrong.

My wife is now turned off with RVing and New Orleans. I probably should have stayed in a commercial park with easier access to the city, but there were state parks that looked close so I just picked one, figuring it would be close to things and a short hop into the city. I am now thinking I should have left the RV home and found a hotel. Any suggestions on how to convince my wife that this is not the norm when RVing? —Camping Voodoo in Vicksburg

Dear Vic:

Sometimes you do need the right combination of charms, herbs and poisons to have a good experience in New Orleans. Bugs can be a problem anywhere, depending on the time of year and location. Poor management is a bit harder to predict.

When traveling you have to take the good with the bad. Not every experience is going to be a positive one. You need to roll with the punches. Overall you will find this is a great way to travel. Unfortunately, you struck out your first time at bat. Tell your wife you have to keep swinging and things will improve.

Big cities can be challenging. Next time you should use the Internet to explore and review the experiences of others before you shove off. There are so many online sites that offer info. You can cull reviews of parks, public transportation, restaurants, attractions, locations and even bugs. You have to take all this information with a grain of salt. Some people will complain if hung with a new rope; but throwing all the opinions into the mix you will see some trends and glean good and bad vibes from others who have ventured out before you.

If you search for “New Orleans RV trip” you can read all day how others have attacked the city, discovered the best camping, found parking or public transportation, found great eateries, tours, entertainment, history and good juju.

I bet if you read the comments from this post in a few days you will hear some expert advice from Shrink readers on what to do next time. But for now, take your wife somewhere else you have always wanted to visit and do some research before you sail. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

