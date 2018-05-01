New system uses smartphone to level RV

This article is based on a news release. RVtravel.com has not tested this product.

(May 1, 2018) —Venture RV recently teamed up with LogicBlue Technology on an exclusive program promoting the LevelMatePRO wireless leveling system. “It’s the easiest and most user-friendly way to use smartphone technology to level travel trailers, and Venture RV has exclusive rights to this feature,” announced Dave Boggs, Venture general manager. LevelMatePRO will be included in all SportTrek Touring Edition, SportTrek, Sonic and Sonic Lite towables.

LevelMatePRO calculates and displays the height required to achieve a perfectly level position. Using an app and your smart phone, a red indicator shows which areas the height needs to be added. When the red indicator turns green, you’re level!

“LogicBlue Technology is excited to partner with Venture RV in introducing the LevelMatePRO as standard equipment on new RVs for the first time,” commented Chuck Leonard, LogicBlue Technology president. “The system offers many advantages over the past way of leveling,” noted Boggs. “You can check your travel trailer level from inside your tow vehicle. The LevelMatePRO gives the user precise information where and how high to add blocks,” Boggs added.

In addition, you can use LevelMatePRO without interrupting your tow vehicle’s Bluetooth connection, and level your vehicle in low-light conditions or even at night. You can also save and recall your campground hitch position for easy reconnection to your tow vehicle.

Venture RV, a division of KZ RV, is headquartered in Shipshewana, Indiana. For more information visit venture-rv.com or call (888) 988-8440.