Comments for Newbie tips: Can you drive a Class A RV?
I agree. The $500 each that my wife and I spent at a driving school was invaluable before we headed out on the road to live full time in our 41′ Class A diesel pusher. They tailored the course for what was relevant to us and got us ready to pass the Province of Ontario written and practical driving tests that we needed for our size of rig. They even did all the practical driving hours in our own rig. It gave us the confidence we needed to be relaxed out on the road.
As someone who is training to drive tractor trailers
And owns a 26′ 5th wheel. (Which is considered a small RV) its somewhat crazy to let someone just
Hop into a 40′ bus and drive. A week long course minimum should be part of the sales process IMHO.