Newmar recalling nearly 3,000 motorhomes

Newmar is recalling 2,915 model year 2016-2018 Bay Star, Bay Star Sport, Canyon Star, Dutch Star, Essex, King Aire, London Aire, Mountain Aire, New Aire, Ventana and Ventana LE motorhomes. The vehicles may have a loose power connection at the Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), possibly resulting in a build up of heat.
The build up of heat in the wiring from the loose power connections can increase the risk of a fire.
Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the electrical connection at the ATS, tightening it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 17, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.