Newmar recalling nearly 3,000 motorhomes

Newmar is recalling 2,915 model year 2016-2018 Bay Star, Bay Star Sport, Canyon Star, Dutch Star, Essex, King Aire, London Aire, Mountain Aire, New Aire, Ventana and Ventana LE motorhomes. The vehicles may have a loose power connection at the Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), possibly resulting in a build up of heat.

The build up of heat in the wiring from the loose power connections can increase the risk of a fire.