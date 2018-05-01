Newmar recalls 2,038 motorhomes for headlight issue

Newmar is recalling 2,038 model year 2016-2017 Newmar Ventana, 2015-2016 Newmar London Aire, and 2013-2017 Newmar Dutch Star motorhomes. When switching from using the low beam headlights to the high beam headlights, the low beam headlights go out when the intention was to have both beams illuminate.

Without the low beams also illuminated when the high beams are on, the driver may have reduced visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will correct the vehicles so that the low beam stays illuminated when the high beam is switched on, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 17, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.