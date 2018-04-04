Newmar recalls 2,139 motorhomes for power steering issue

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling 2139 model year 2014-2017 Newmar Ventana, 2011-2017 Newmar Dutch Star, and 2011-2014 Newmar Mountain Aire vehicles, built on Freightliner XBR chassis and equipped with Cummins ISL engines. The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly, and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak.

If the power steering hose contacts the power stud causing a power steering fluid leak, additional steering effort may be needed, increasing the risk of a crash or an electrical arc may occur, increasing the risk of a fire.

Newmar will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 25, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is FL-762.