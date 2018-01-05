Newmar recalls 34,699 RVs for defective fire extinguisher

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling 34,699 model year 1995-2018 motorhomes. A list of the affected vehicles available here: The motorhomes are equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers that may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or excessive force may be needed to activate the extinguisher.

Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models click here: