Newmar recalls motorhomes for taillight problem

Newmar is recalling certain 2018 Essex motorhomes. The taillights on these vehicles may loosen and detach from the vehicle while driving.

If the vehicle’s taillights were to separate, it could result in following motorists to be unaware of the driver’s intentions, which could increase the risk of a crash causing injury and/or property damage.

Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will secure the taillights with new hardware, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 1, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.