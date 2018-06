Newmar is recalling certain 2016-2018 Newmar Mountain Aire motorhomes. The Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) tank bracket may contact the tag axle tire, possibly causing tire damage.

If the bracket damages the tire, it can cause tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash.

Newmar will notify owners, and Spartan Motors dealers will move the DEF bracket away from the tire, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 10, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.