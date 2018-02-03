Newmar recalls some motorhomes for headlight issue

Newmar is recalling certain 2017-2018 Ventana, Ventana LE and Dutchstar motorhomes built on a Freightliner chassis. The low beam headlights do not also illuminate as intended when the high beam headlights are activated, reducing the driver’s visibility. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
Newmar will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks North America authorized service facilities will reprogram the Freightliner chassis module, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 20, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.