Newmar recalls some motorhomes for headlight defect

Newmar is recalling certain 2018 Bay Star and Bay Star Sport motorhomes. The front side marker lights on these vehicles may not be connected to the wiring harness. Additionally, when the headlight high beams are activated, the low beams may not illuminate as intended. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

If the low beams do not illuminate when high beams are activated, the visibility to the driver and to other drivers could be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash.

Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will connect the front side marker lights to the wiring harness and ensure the low beam lights illuminate with high beam activation, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 10, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Don’t miss a recall on your RV. Sign up for our RV Recalls monthly email bulletin.