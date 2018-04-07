Newmar recalls some New Aire RVs for wheel issue

Newmar Corporation is recalling certain 2018-2019 Newmar New Aire motorhomes built on Daimler Trucks FCCC XCS chassis equipped with wheels that have Freightliner-logo shaped holes. These wheels have a valve stem stabilizer that may dislodge and damage the valve stem.

Valve stem damage can result in loss of air pressure in the inner tire, causing an overload of the outer tire and increasing the risk of a crash.

Newmar will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will inspect and replace the inner wheel valve stem stabilizer, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 4, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 18V-194.