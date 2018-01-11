Nine easy steps to holding down fuel costs

By Bob Difley

In an article in the Financial Edge newsletter from Investopedia.com, Jean Folger points out these nine effective ways to increase your gas mileage by driving more efficiently.

This can be even more timely and important as projections for fuel prices appear to be on the rise. And as events from 2017 remind us, unexpected “outside” events and forces of nature can dramatically alter the fuel price landscape overnight.

1. Go easy on the pedals

Speeding, braking and rapid acceleration waste gas. Depending on the type of vehicle, these driving habits can negatively affect fuel economy from between 5% and 33%. Based on current prices for gasoline, conservative use of the pedals can lead to gas savings of between 16 cents and $1.03 per gallon.

2. Slow down

Above 60 mph, gas efficiency decreases. According to fueleconomy.gov, for every five miles per hour that exceeds 60 mph, drivers pay an equivalent of about 24 cents more for each gallon of gas. While each vehicle has its own optimal speed, speeding can result in 7% to 23% reduced fuel economy. Driving at slower speeds can save 21 to 71 cents per gallon.

3. Leave extras at home

How many of us drive overloaded motorhomes or pull crammed trailers and fivers? Get rid of the extra bulk and save fuel.

4. Use cruise control (when appropriate)

According to Edmunds.com, using cruise control under appropriate conditions (avoid it during especially hilly terrain) can improve fuel economy by up to 14%. That’s a savings of about 43 cents per gallon.

5. Turn off the car

Idling gets zero mph and collectively consumes several billion gallons of fuel per year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The California Energy Commission (CEC) advises that vehicles should be turned off if the expected wait will be longer than 10 seconds, since an idling vehicle can burn as much as one gallon of gas each hour. Turning the car off can save about 5 cents per minute.

6. Check tire pressure

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 1.25 billion gallons of gasoline – approximately 1% of total consumption – are wasted each year on underinflated tires. Tires can lose about 2 pounds per square inch (psi) per month. Each tire that is underinflated by 10 psi reduces fuel economy by about 3.3%. Four tires that are underinflated by 10 psi, then, would reduce a vehicle’s fuel economy by a substantial 10% at an added cost of 31 cents per gallon.

7. Replace spark plugs

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence indicates that bad spark plugs can decrease fuel economy by up to 30%, and can cost drivers up to about 94 cents per gallon at today’s prices. If a car’s gas mileage suddenly drops, there’s a good chance it’s because of misfiring spark plugs.

8. Check alignment

Misaligned tires drag instead of roll freely. Improper alignment can reduce fuel efficiency by as much as 10% – about 31 cents per gallon and can wear out more quickly. Tires that are out of balance (symptom: vibration in the steering wheel) can cause uneven tire wear, which can result in lower gas mileage.

9. Fill your tank early in the morning or late at night

Fuel is dispensed by volume. If you fill your tank when it is coolest outside – early in the morning or late at night, and avoid the heat of the day, the fuel will be more dense. As a result, you will get more gas for the same amount of money.

