No automatic levelers? No problem with LevelMatePRO

In this age of technology advances, everything is getting smarter. Now it’s easier and more efficient to level trailers (and even drivable RVs when no automatic levelers are installed) with the LevelMatePRO, a wireless vehicle leveling system that utilizes Bluetooth® 4.0 to connect with your smartphone or tablet. The system allows you to know how much height is required to reach a level position and where that height is needed.

LevelMatePRO also allows you to save and recall your hitch position for quick and easy reconnects to your tow vehicle. It was designed for use with both drivable and towable vehicles. For drivable vehicles, the height required to reach a level position is displayed for each wheel so you can stack all of your blocks for each wheel and drive onto them once. Eliminate the trial and error associated with multiple attempts to get your vehicle level … level it on the first try!

Recommended uses are for trailers and RVs that are not equipped with automatic leveling systems. Simplify your vehicle setup, reduce setup time and increase safety with the LevelMatePRO system.

