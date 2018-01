By Chuck Woodbury

Have you ever seen anything like this — a cactus growing right out of a tree branch?

In this case, the cactus is growing about 15 feet up on a Mesquite tree along Johnson Creek near Ingram, Texas, in the Hill Country. It’s growing down toward the ground, not up like you might expect.

I have never seen anything like this in all my years of exploring the deserts of the Southwest. Have you?

Please leave a comment.