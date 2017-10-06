Northwest city fed up with Zombie RVs

Portland, Oregon, has had it with Zombie RVs — old, beat up vehicles that are unfixable with malfunctioning waste systems. In 2016 and 2017, the Portland Board of Transportation (PBOT) received more than 8,000 complaints about the derelict and abandoned vehicles.

Officials and community members have both witnessed RVs leaking sewage or dumping sewage in public spaces. According to a new ordinance — effective immediately — anyone who transfers ownership of a derelict RV could face a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.

So, on October 29th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PBOT, Metro and Portland Police will hold a free RVTurn-in Event at Portland International Raceway. The event will offer an opportunity for residents of the city of Portland to legally transfer ownership of RVs that have little to no resale value to the city at zero cost to the resident. The city will then facilitate their disposal.

Currently the disposal cost of older RVs is a barrier to people who no longer want to own the vehicles. RV owners are faced with options of keeping the older vehicles in their possession, and pay a significant amount to dispose of it, or donating/giving it away. Our goal is to provide the public a way to dispose of unwanted RVs.

Requirements to Participate:

The registered owner of the vehicle must be present to sign over title to the City of Portland. The title must have their name on it.

The registered owner must be a City of Portland resident.

Only one vehicle per household

We will only take vehicles from private parties, no dealerships or businesses.

The donated RVs must not contain any personal belongings.

The donated RVs must have drained tanks (grey/blackwater).

The registered owner is required to get the vehicle to the turn-in location.

You must sign up by October 27 for an appointment to participate. Sign-up is here: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/y1jeh16e/

Location:

The turn-in location is at Portland International Raceway South Paddock (1940 N Victory Blvd, Portland, OR 97217). Follow the signs once you enter PIR from N. Denver Avenue entrance. The Raceway is conveniently located close to the Max yellow line Delta Park/Vanport station.

