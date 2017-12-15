Comments for Not all RV antifreeze is created equal
Alcohol-based anti-freeze is already diluted to 50 or 60 percent. While it won’t evaporate in a closed system it will progressively dilute from residual water in the RV . It’s so cheap, why re-use?
That said, I strongly recommend using propylene glycol. It gives better freeze protection and is safe for human consumption. If you read labels, you will find it as an additive in many packaged foods.
In my experience, it has little taste or odor and flushes out quickly.
I have owned a number of RVs and have never had freeze damage and it get below 0 here most winters. Hey, it’s only a few bucks more.
I enjoyed your well written and easy to understand article. I do however note the article misstates that antifreeze raises the freezing point of water. Antifreeze widens the range water remains a liquid – lowering the freezing and raising the boiling point. Correctly stated from the article’s and an RV-er’s perspective, it lowers the freezing point, not raises it.
1) does ethanol or glycol based antifreeze have a different freezepoint? Freeze behavior (yes, AF does freeze into slush but doesn’t expand like water!)?
2) I’ve never tasted antifreeze, but I explicitly drain and flush it in the Spring, rather than some who logorithmically dilute it to death with fresh water. I assume the $2 AF is ethanol?
3) funny you mentioned RVers recycling with buckets. Just this year someone asked if I recycle back into the RV between seasons since my air+AF winterize and Spring drain routine recovers almost pure antifreeze. I don’t because I want the maximum protection for $2, but wonder how much efficacy I really lose? It can’t evaporate in a closed system, but does it age or denature?