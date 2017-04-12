Not-so-happy camper jacks customer needs help





By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician. Here is a letter he received from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

I have a camper with electric HappiJac camper jacks controlled by a remote attached to an expandable cord, and when I hit the up/down button all I get is a click and no action. What would you suggest is the problem and is there an online source that could guide me through a repair job? —Bryan

Dear Bryan,

There are a couple of possible issues here, and when troubleshooting electrical problems always start with the basics: the power supply. Since there is some activity when you click the button, I’d like to see what the power supply is like. Start at the batteries … what is the voltage there? Is everything connected properly? Does the voltage drop substantially when you try to activate the jacks?

In speaking with HappiJac customer service, there are a few other possibilities. First, the remote itself could have been exposed to moisture which will cause this symptom. Also, a bad relay on the main control board, a corroded wire, or the fuse on the main control board could be bad.

Hope this helps! —CD

