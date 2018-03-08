No~Shock~Zone seminars coming to a town near you

Dear Readers,

This season I plan to take my No~Shock~Zone seminars on the road, and we’re looking for places to hold one near you. That’s because 95% of you said you would attend a free NSZ seminar if it was nearby. So it’s time to man-up (or woman-up, as the case may be) and offer some suggestions for host sites.

As promised, these seminars will be absolutely free to both the host sites and the attendees. All you have to do is make suggestions and help me qualify a half-dozen places around the country. A few of these are easy, and I plan to be at the Hershey show this fall as well as the one in Tampa next January. I can also attend the RVillage rally in Elkhart and the Thor Diesel rally in Goshen. Help me fill in the rest of the country.

Please comment below to tell me where YOU think the best locations are for a No~Shock~Zone seminar. And if you can introduce me to the person(s) or committee in charge of your rally, that’s even better. I just need a big room with a table, and I’ll provide all the sound, video and cool demonstration gear you’ve read about in my articles. Plus, I have a few new toys and demonstrations that will be really cool to show you.

The plan would be for me to do several different 45-minute seminars each day followed by 30-minute Q&A sessions. And if there was enough interest I could even stay for a few days to attend whatever panels or discussion groups you might have. So please comment and make your suggestions below, and as they say at weddings, “Speak now or forever hold your peas.” Or is that “Give peas a chance”?

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

