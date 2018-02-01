RV Electricity – Odds and ends

Everyone,

There have been so many interesting developments in the last week that I’ve decided to cover several important ones in this column. So buckle up and let’s get to it ….



Test voltage before plugging into shore power!

Chuck is always on the lookout for important postings on other forums (where does he find the time?) and here’s one about why it’s important to measure any pedestal voltage before you plug in and use an advance surge protector with over-voltage protection. Read the original article on another forum here.

Here is what I covered about surge protectors last month. And this is what happened to burn up that person’s RV’s electrical system.

Would you attend a free No~Shock~Zone seminar?

If you read my RV Electricity Newsletter last week you may already know about this. But for the 55,000 of you who haven’t signed up yet, here’s a really good reason to subscribe to it.

We ran a survey to find out how many of you would be interested in attending a free No~Shock~Zone seminar presented by me if one was offered in your area, and 94% of you said YES. Chuck and I are overwhelmed with the response. So much so that we’re now actively courting sponsors and presentation slots at up to a dozen RV events around the country, both large and small. Be part of the survey here. And please let us know if there are any RV shows or Rally events you think I should present at. The East Coast is easiest for me to attend since I live in Maryland. But we might get enough sponsors to fly me out to the West Coast for a few shows.

FYI: Click the graphic above right to see it full size. We’ve installed a really cool app on WordPress that automatically reduces the size of the graphics until you click on them. Saves you bandwidth and download time.

Free stuff

Hey, free is great. In my newsletter last week I discussed putting a Klein 11-in-1 screwdriver in your road kit. Klein liked the article so much that they’re sending me a few samples to give away for free. Fedex is delivering them today so I don’t know just how many are coming yet, but whatever that number is I’m giving them away over the next few weeks in a contest that Chuck and I will devise. I’m not sure if it will be games of chance, or answering an electrical related question, or possibly having you write a limerick about the RV lifestyle. But no matter what – it’s FREE. And that’s a good thing. So, stay tuned …

Get smart…

I announced this in my RV Electricity Newsletter last week (for those 55,000 of you who haven’t subscribed yet), so you’ll definitely want to watch for it and subscribe for any of our great newsletters here. And since several of you asked nicely, here are direct links to the RV Electricity issues so far: RVE Issue 1, RVE Issue 2, RVE Issue 3.

Over the new few months I’ll begin publishing weekly educational videos about all sorts of RV technology. My Mike-on-Mic® series will be a 2-minute video on some tech topic that will be easy to watch and digest.

But my Tiny-Class® series will consist of a 3-minute video PLUS a 1,500-word companion article, PLUS a 10-question self test. Yikes! Don’t worry that anyone else will see your test score since all results will be reported anonymously. Once I get enough Tiny-Classes® published, I’m going to catalog them in a Tiny-University® section on No~Shock~Zone. And yes it will be FREE!

See you next week. Let’s play safe out there….

