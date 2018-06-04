Off-road RV pops up to three-tier body

Mounted on a Ford F-550 Crew Cab, this Adrift RV was built to head south of the border for a bit of fun and work – chasing waves on the coast while performing volunteer medical work where needed. The distinctive chassis-mounted module is fully automated, including a three-tier body with lifting roof that creates plenty of standing room inside and includes a separately operated ventilation window. Also operated from the command center are the lift-away bed and slide-out toilet. The thing is an all-terrain intercontinental tank outside, a clever smart home inside. See more unusual off-road RVs here.