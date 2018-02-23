What if someone you know and trust offered you a great price for your RV? Would you take it? Or do you enjoy it so much you’d pass? You know. . . good money is good money, right? What would you do?
What if someone you know and trust offered you a great price for your RV? Would you take it? Or do you enjoy it so much you’d pass? You know. . . good money is good money, right? What would you do?
One thought on “If you were offered a great price today for your RV would you sell it?”
As I wish to down-size, I would gladly sell my Class C Winne for a good price. I would then buy a smaller RV, like a travel trailer to tow behind my Jeep Grand Cherokee!