How often do you stay in a primitive campground?

RVers these days seem to want it all — a nice place to stay with plenty of space from neighbors. But it better have good WiFi, a 50-amp hookup, water and sewer — to enjoy all the comforts their RV affords.

What this means is that a lot of beautiful primitive campgrounds in the middle of nowhere, where a cell signal does not even reach, are unoccupied or nearly so.

What about you? How often do you stay in a designated campground (as opposed to boondocking) where there is no electric hookup?

