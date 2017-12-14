When selecting levelling blocks, does Roger have any any concern about using the common interlocking yellow squares under the tyres? These blocks are not smooth but rather have several raised and recessed areas like lego blocks that enable them to interlock. That means that when they are under the tyre, part of the tyre will be over the recessed areas and therefore unsupported. Is that a concern? Reply
