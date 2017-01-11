Okay to overnight in an RV at a truck stop?





Video from the RV Travel Channel. . .

Many RVers routinely stay overnight in truck stops. Some do it only as a last resort when an RV park is not nearby. Is staying in these places okay?

Jim O’Briant of OvernightRVparking.com says that yes, it is okay to stay at some truck stops, which he names. But there are ways to do it and ways not to do it. Learn more about Jim’s website, where he lists thousands of places to stay for free or nearly free in an RV including truck stops.

