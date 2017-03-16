On-the-go charging with Phoenix Briefcase Generator





By Bob Difley

The Phoenix Briefcase Generator, an all-in-one portable solar power system, was specifically designed for mobile, off-grid and emergency applications.

This compact, lightweight backup system combines two highly efficient Renogy 10W Monocrystalline Solar Panels and is capable of expanding up to 120 watts.

The Phoenix’s 16Ah Li-ion(NMC) battery is replaceable, offering the capability of limitless power for on-the-go appliances during weekend and day trips and in emergency situations.

Features:

Compact and Portable Briefcase All-in-one Solar Powered Generator

All-in-one portable solar power system specifically designed for mobile, off-grid applications, and emergencies

Two 10W Monocrystalline Solar Panels

Power LCD TV’s, cell phones, laptops, cameras, portable DVD players, fans, radios and CPAP machines

Briefcase charges devices via a USB connection, 12V (car) or AC (wall)

Capable of charging a laptop (5 times), iPhone(32 times), GoPro(47 times)

Replaceable Li-ion Battery Pack

You can find the Phoenix at Amazon.

