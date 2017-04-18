One click on a photo can take you to the map





This is where we had dinner last night. Why? Because our motorhome broke down while traveling I-40 thru Arizona and we had to be towed to the nearest repair facility. We had very little choice in places to eat, and we thought this looked interesting!



I shared this picture with a friend and he said, “Oh, I have to see where that is and what the reviews are!” So, he started to Google for Roadkill Cafe. Or maybe he opened Google Maps and searched for it, I’m not sure.

Google Photos Info Panel includes a Map – a Google Map

Since he was using Google Photos I told him that he could go directly to the map location on Google Maps by clicking the little i on the picture itself (or tap it on a mobile device.) That opens an information panel, including a map.

Just click the marker on the map

If you click the marker on the map, you will be taken to Google Maps for that location and you can find out anything you want to know about the Roadkill Cafe and OK Saloon! My friend, Martin Brossman, is a Google Local Guide himself was astonished to find that the Roadkill Cafe had 177 reviews! You can even use the map to navigate to the location if you’re using a smartphone.

Are Your Photos GeoTagged?

If you try this on one of your own photos and you don’t get a map in the info panel, that means either: