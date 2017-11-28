Oregon county may allow new car, RV parking for homeless

Homeless RVers in Lane County, Oregon, may soon have new places to stay. County commissioners are considering a pilot program that would allow homeless residents with vehicles to camp on private properties near Eugene. The Register-Guard reports that many neighborhoods in the pilot area lie within Eugene’s urban growth boundary but are outside the city limits. Under the program, businesses, churches, nonprofit agencies and other commercial property owners could agree to host homeless campers on their properties.

The county would spend up to $41,700 in state homeless assistance funds to establish camping sites on up to 10 properties if commissioners approve the pilot program, according to a memo attached to Lane County commissioners’ meeting agenda.